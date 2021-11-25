COAS for global convergence on Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The COAS was talking to Nigel Casey, Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran for Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) and UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) who called on him at GHQ here Wednesday. Gen Bajwa re-emphasized that “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan valued UK's role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhancing bilateral relationship. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

Meanwhile, Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Force, called on Gen Bajwa. at the GHQ. They discussed matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation. The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The COAS emphasized that for regional peace and stability there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s military and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.