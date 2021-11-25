Three-day workshop on cultural heritage begins today

PESHAWAR: A three-day workshop on revival of cultural heritage and safeguarding cultural heritage sites is going to kick off at the Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan Museum Hall, University of Peshawar, today (Thursday).

Being organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the workshop would be attended by researchers, teachers, students, government officials and individuals affiliated to the intangible cultural heritage.

The workshop is aimed at raising awareness for understanding and safeguarding the cultural heritage and enhancing capabilities of the quarters concerned to highlight importance of culture through community-based initiatives.

The workshop would also play a role as a pilot activity for enhancing the capacity of the government for cultural heritage protection in the region in future.

The Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is a treaty adopted by the UNESCO General Conference on 17 October 2003.

The convention entered into force in 2006 after 30 instruments of ratification by UNESCO Member States.Pakistan is a signatory to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.