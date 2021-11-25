Ethiopia PM reaches front line to fight rebels

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the northernmost Tigray region, state-affiliated media said on Wednesday.
International alarm has mounted over the escalating year-long conflict, prompting foreign governments to tell their citizens to leave amid fears the Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital Addis Ababa.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, "is now leading the counter-offensive" and "has been giving leadership from the battlefield as of yesterday," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported. Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen is handling "regular activities", the report said.
It was not clear where exactly Abiy, a former radio operator in the military who rose to lieutenant-colonel, had deployed, and state media did not broadcast images of him in the field. The fighting in the north of Africa’s second most populous country has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates.
Stockholm: Sweden’s Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday handed in her resignation hours after...
Oslo: Norway summoned Qatar’s ambassador on Wednesday to discuss the arrests of two Norwegian TV reporters in Doha...
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh has resumed moving Rohingya refugees to a remote and flood-prone island,...
London: A British MP won a promise of parliamentary reforms on Wednesday after she was rebuked by an official for...
Beijing: China and Russia reacted furiously on Wednesday to US President Joe Biden’s planned democracy summit, which...
Vienna: The UN nuclear watchdog’s head said on Wednesday there had been "no progress" in talks with Iran to resolve...