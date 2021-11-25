Beauty pageant organiser sparks uproar

Dakar: Hundreds of women filed legal complaints against the head of the Miss Senegal contest on Wednesday, activists said, after she suggested that a beauty queen provoked her own sexual assault.

Last week, the woman crowned last year’s Miss Senegal told media in the West African country that she had been drugged and raped during a party thrown by the organisers of the pageant. Ndeye Fatima Dione, 20, said that she became pregnant as a result of the assault and then stopped being invited to Miss Senegal events.