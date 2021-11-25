 
Thursday November 25, 2021
Covid leaves Cyprus with 6m kg halloumi mountain

By AFP
November 25, 2021

Nicosia: The Covid pandemic has lumbered the Mediterranean island of Cyprus with a six-million-kilogram stockpile of its prized white halloumi cheese, having crushed demand at home and abroad. Commerce Minister Natas Pilides told lawmakers on Wednesday that producers had over 6,000 tonnes (13 million pounds) of the unsold famous cheese in deep storage.