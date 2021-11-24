Suspicious bank transactions case: IHC extends stay order against Zardari’s indictment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the stay order against the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining to suspicious bank transactions of Rs8 billion.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of Asif Ali Zardari against the decision of the accountability court dismissing his acquittal plea in the above reference. The NAB submitted its comments against the appeal of former president after the court sought arguments from Zardari’s lawyer on December 14. Earlier, the accountability court had dismissed the petition of Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile, the AC-II adjourned the hearing till December 13, on Thatta Water Supply reference connected with fake bank accounts scam. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to leave of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.