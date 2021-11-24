JUI-F activist killing: Bajaur protest ends after jirga, govt talks

KHAR: The people ended their protest and strike after talks between the government and a representative jirga yielded positive results here on Tuesday.

A representative jirga headed by former KP governor Shaukatullah Khan and provincial Minister Anwarzeb Khan held successful talks with the government and announced ending the protest in the district against the killing of a local activist of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JU-IF) Qari Muhammad Ilyas.

The jirga received assurance from the government that the victim family would be compensated as per the Shuhada Package, a case will be registered under the Terrorism Act and the accused would be arrested within 10 days. Qari Muhammad Ilyas was shot dead soon after he came out of the examination centre in Khar, the headquarters of the Bajaur tribal district, on Monday.

The slain JUI-F activist was also the candidate of the party for the general councillor seat in the local government elections.

Soon after the incident, a large number of JUIF workers and supporters rushed to the spot and staged a protest demonstration against the killing.

The protesters continued the strike on the second day of the incident in which a large number of people, party workers, traders, lawyers and transporters participated.

Main bazars in major towns, including Khar, Nawagai, Inayat Killay and elsewhere remained shut and no business activities were witnessed across the district. The lawyers also observed a strike and boycotted the courts in the district.

The woman members of the victim family, relatives and JUIF female activists also participated in the sit-in staged against the killing of the party activist.

Clad in burqas from top to toe, wearing black bands on their heads and holding black flags, the women protesters made history in the relatively conservative district and sent a strong message to the government and law-enforcing agencies to put a halt to the killings of law-abiding citizens.

They chanted slogans against the government and law-enforcing agencies for the failure to maintain law and order and demanded justice for the victim family.

Later, the funeral prayer for Qari Ilyas was offered on the main road outside the office of deputy commissioner in Civil Colony in Khar.

It may be mentioned that unknown persons had also shot dead his brother Mufti Sultan Muhammad some two years ago.