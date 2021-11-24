CDWP clears Rs600mln projects, proposes Rs60.64bln schemes

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday green-lit three development projects worth Rs600 million and recommended three others worth Rs60.64 billion to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further pondering.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video-link.

The CDWP approved three projects related to industries & commerce. The first approved project is “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Gabd District Gwadar, Balochistan” worth Rs226.585 million, the second being “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Mand District Keh, Balochistan” worth Rs183.905 million, while the third one “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Ghedhi District Panjgur, Balochistan” is to be built at a cost of Rs184.501 million.

These projects aim at the construction of markets at Pakistan-Iran border. They are based on an MoU signed between Pakistan and Iran governments to establish six border substances marketplaces. These projects are intended at promoting trade activities between local people.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jhanzeb said Pakistan needed to improve the enabling environment for trade on the border areas, specifically creating an enabling environment for regional trade.

“The focus must be on governments’ coordination, trade promotion infrastructure, automation of government-to-business interaction in order to reduce cost and increase transparency and implementation support,” he added.

Moreover, CDWP recommended three mega transport and communications projects worth Rs60.64 billion to ECNEC for further approval.

One of the projects is “Constriction of Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3 KM) Main Carriageway (MCW) From Baanth (N-5) To Thalian (M-2)” worth Rs23.606 billion for which the sponsoring agency is Go PB and executing agency Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). Out of the total PC-I cost of Rs23.606 billion, which is for construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road, the proposed federal share is Rs15.165 billion, and the proposed govternment of Punjab share is Rs8.440 billion. The project envisages the construction of 6 lanes access-controlled Rawalpindi Ring Road measuring 38.30km in length. The alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road originates from National Highway (N-5) at Baanth (District Rawalpindi) and it crosses through Chakbeli Road, Adiyala Road, Chakri Road, and terminates at Motorway M-2 at Thallian Interchange. The scope of work also includes the construction of grade-separated interchanges (5), bridges (2), flyover (1), subways (32), box culverts (34), Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), fence on both sides of ROW, toll plazas, and weighbridges.

“Land Acquisition for Lai Expressway & Flood Channel, Rawalpindi (GS No.6529)” worth Rs24.960 billion is the second project. The PC-I envisages acquisition of 750 kanals of land to provide the clear Right of Way (ROW) for construction of Lai Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel Project (whole Nullah Lai spanning over 16.5km i.e., from Katarian Bridge to Soan River near High Court), which will constitute an integral part of the transportation network of Rawalpindi beside flood mitigation and sewage disposal. The scope and cost also include compensation to the built-up properties and charges for shifting and idle time compensation.

The third project namely “Feasibility Study & Construction of 10th Avenue” From IJP Road TO Serinogar Highway Islamabad” will be constructed at a cost of Rs12.080 billion. As per the master plan, 10 Avenue is an Integral Part of the Islamabad road network. The project has been planned to provide better traffic facilities, provide savings in travel time and vehicle operating costs, avoid inconvenience to the general public, avoid security hazards, reduce the risk of accidents, and ultimately the project will be helpful to cut air and noise pollution due to reduced traffic congestions. The road will also provide a link to the railway dry port, the industrial area of Islamabad, and to the new Islamabad International airport through the Srinagar Highway.