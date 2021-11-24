Hopeless homeless

Helping houseless people has been a major aim of the PTI-led government. ‘Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar’ was launched in mid-2020. It seemed like a great initiative. The prime minister announced he would build five million low-cost housing units. However, the target is far from being achieved.

While builders hope that the first phase of the project will finish ahead of schedule, given that the work started around April 2021, it is unlikely that it will be completed before 2023. The current state of the economy has worsened the situation. However, a delay in the project will just mean another broken promise. In order to help people and to boost his political image, the prime minister should ensure that the project is completed on time.

Maria Naseem

Turbat