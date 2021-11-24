Hopeless homeless

Helping houseless people has been a major aim of the PTI-led government. ‘Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar’ was launched in mid-2020. It seemed like a great initiative. The prime minister announced he would build five million low-cost housing units. However, the target is far from being achieved.
While builders hope that the first phase of the project will finish ahead of schedule, given that the work started around April 2021, it is unlikely that it will be completed before 2023. The current state of the economy has worsened the situation. However, a delay in the project will just mean another broken promise. In order to help people and to boost his political image, the prime minister should ensure that the project is completed on time.
Maria Naseem
Turbat
In Pakistan, the Covid-19 crisis has exposed the poor standards of private schools. It has revealed that children are...
In the absence of good public transport, people were forced to resort to motorbikes to commute. In the first quarter...
According to the World Bank, the average life expectancy of Pakistanis is around 65 years, while that of Europeans is...
As the world marked November 20 as International Day of Children, an 11-year-old boy from Khairpur was sexually abused...
One often hears the much-touted phrases of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ that were promised to people...
For decades now, tobacco companies have been raising a hue and cry to prevent the illegal trade of cigarettes....