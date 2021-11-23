Ahad Cheema case: Court unhappy over non-appearance of prosecution witnesses

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means reference against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema by Dec 2.

The court has shown its dismay over non-appearance of the prosecution witnesses and has issued show cause notices to authorities concerned. According to the NAB, it had traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema and two are registered in the name of his family members. Cheema owns agricultural land measuring 188-kanal and 12-marla in village Behak Ahmad Yar,

Hafizabad. In the same area, he owns 123 kanals and 19 marlas of land, out of which a piece of 10 kanals is registered in the name of his brother Ahmad Saud Cheema. A plot number 71, Street CCA-E, Block IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Islamabad, is also owned by Ahad Cheema.

However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns properties worth millions. NAB filed a reference against Cheema in the Ashiana Housing scam and arrested him on charges of embezzlement in Ashiana Housing Scheme, misuse of his authority and illegal award of Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers which was ineligible.