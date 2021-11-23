Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

RAWALPINDI: Former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed assumed the command of Peshawar Corps on Monday.
Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, who is going to preside over the National Defence University, handed over command to Lt Gen Faiz at the corps headquarters. Former NDU President Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed had been posted as Karachi Corps Commander.
According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office on October 26, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum was appointed as new DG ISI while Lt Gen Faiz was to continue as DG ISI until November 19. Lt Gen Anjum has already taken over the ISI chief on November 20.
The GHQ had announced several postings of three-star generals, including Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and Lt Gen Nadeem. The Prime Minister, however, issued a notification about three weeks later after considering a panel of three-star officer. Both the three-star officers hail from Baloch Regiment.
