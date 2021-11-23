92 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

LAHORE: Around two patients died from dengue fever while 92 more cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that out of 92 cases, 70 dengue cases were reported from Lahore.

During last 24 hours, two deaths were reported all over the province that were from Lahore. During the last 24 hours, 251,891 indoor locations and 54,592 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 295 locations. In Lahore, 32,084 indoor places and 5,467 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 295 positive containers were destroyed.

56 corona cases: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that 56 new cases of corona were reported from across the province during the last 24 hours. In a statement here Monday, he said that 31 positive cases were reported in Lahore. The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 442,489, besides 423,172 patients recovered in the province. The total number of active cases was 6,321 to date. In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 12,996. He added that 11,274 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8,2 million tests were conducted altogether.