PFUJ condemns chasing of journalists, FAFEN staff

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned chasing of journalists and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) staffers by unknown persons in different vehicles.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, while condemning the incident, said journalists working with different media houses do visit organisations for the purpose of gathering information. “Harassment and chasing on the street is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” they said. They said that the cabinet ministers have twisted the press conference of the expelled staffer of FAFEN for suppressing media professionals and staff of FAFEN. “How could the press conference of a person be taken seriously who had been expelled due to misconduct?” they said. The PFUJ leadership called for immediately stopping of "third grade" tactics adopted by the government ministers and officials for harassment of journalists.