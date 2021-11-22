Three miners killed in Harnai firing incident

QUETTA: As many as three miners working in a coal mine were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire in Shahrigh Harnai district in Balochistan on Sunday. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital. However, the dead miners are yet to be identified. The shooting took place in Zallawan Shahrigh where gunmen opened fire at labourers working in the coal mine killing three the miners on the spot. According to sources, levies personnel rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed. The three labourers were working in the coal mine of Amanullah Taran. Security officials cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the miscreants. Further investigations are underway.
