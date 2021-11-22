Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions

Paris: A rare manuscript by theoretical physicist Albert Einstein goes under the hammer in Paris on Tuesday, with auctioneers aiming for a stratospheric price tag. The manuscript, containing preparatory work for Einstein’s key achievement the theory of relativity, is estimated at between two and three million euros (2.3-3.4 million), according to Christie’s which is hosting the sale on behalf of the Aguttes auction house.
"This is without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction," Christie’s said in a statement. The 54-page document was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague and confidant, Swiss engineer Michele Besso. Christie’s said it was thanks to Besso that the manuscript was preserved for posterity.
