Monday November 22, 2021
Yemen ‘confident’ of holding Marib

By AFP
November 22, 2021
Manama: War-torn Yemen’s government said on Sunday it is confident of holding the strategic city of Marib despite sustained attacks from Huthi rebels which killed thousands on both sides in recent months.