Monday November 22, 2021
Over 240,000 Lebanese expats register to vote in polls

By AFP
November 22, 2021
Beirut: Nearly 245,000 Lebanese living abroad have signed up to vote in next year’s parliamentary polls, Lebanon’s foreign ministry said on Sunday, after it closed the window for registration. The vote scheduled for March 2022 is seen by many as a chance to challenge the ruling elite’s stranglehold on a country mired in its worse-ever financial crisis.