Minister mocks PDM for ‘flop’ rally

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information Kamran Bangash said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a flop rally here on Saturday.

In a communique, he said the unpopularity of the PDM was exposed.

“The PDM should realize that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot be fooled,” he remarked. The minister said the alliance of opposition parties could gather around 250 people only. He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had buried the anti-government campaign of PDM in Peshawar today. Bangash said that there was no place for corruption and looters in the politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people once again rejected the PDM and shattered their dream to start protests from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding the opposition should know that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI. He said that the mega gatherings of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was a sign of people’s confidence in Imran Khan.

After the completion of the government’s welfare schemes, the opposition will not be able to find candidates for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.