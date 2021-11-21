Teachers elect office-bearers

HARIPUR: The annual election of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan (TAP), Haripur chapter, was held with all the candidates elected unopposed.
Nisar Ahmed, election commissioner for TAP’s Hazara division, while sharing the election result
here on Sunday said the election was held at Almarkaz Islami Sikandarpur and the members of the Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan attended the process and unanimously elected all the office-bearers unopposed.
According to the results, the principal Government Higher Secondary School Beer, Amir Atiq Siddiqi and Masoodur Rehman, teacher at Government High School Kailag, were elected as president and general secretary of the district chapter of TAP.
