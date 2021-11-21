DHA National Swimming Championship: 10 national swimming records broken

LAHORE : Another 10 new national records were broken in different categories of men and women, rounding up the figure to 17 in total on day two of DHA National Swimming Championship on Saturday.

Pakistan Army continued its domination on day two of DHA National Swimming Championship, leading points table followed by Wapda at second place and Sindh at third place.

Earlier in the day, three more national records were broken in women events by Jahanara Nabi (Wapda) in 800m Freestyle (open category), Pakistan Army in 4x100m Medley relay in under 16 category and Fatima Salman of Pakistan Army in 50M butterfly, under 12 category.

Federal Minister Education and Professional Training, Humaria Mehmood and Mrs. Sadia Waheed were guests of honour on the occasion. At the end of the women event session, chief guests distributed medals to the prize winners.

On the occasion, Mrs. Sadia Waheed presented a memento on behalf of DHA Lahore to Mrs Humaira Mahmood.