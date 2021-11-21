US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protesters’ deaths

KENOSHA, United States: Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges late on Friday after a high-profile and politically divisive trial.
A jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the shootings that took place in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The case drew national attention, in part because it arose from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and vigilantism.
Rittenhouse, who claimed he acted in self-defence, sobbed and shook as the verdict was read, sank into his chair and embraced his lawyer before rushing out of the courtroom.
President Joe Biden warned against violence following the verdict in the closely watched trial and appealed for calm.
"While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken," Biden said in a statement.
