The hill to climb

November 19 is celebrated as International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Pakistan was ranked at 153 out of 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, and had, in 2018, one of the lowest number of women entrepreneurs, at merely one percent. It is unfortunate that Pakistani women face a number of cultural, financial and social barriers.
However, certain NGOs are contributing to help women secure their places in society. Many of them also encourage women to become entrepreneurs. It is high time to support women in Pakistan.
Faryal Rehman
Islamabad
