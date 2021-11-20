Kabul residents call for security

KABUL: Kabul residents called on the incumbent government to provide proper security following a number of blasts targeting public transportation in the capital.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide security for the people. The people should also help to provide security along with the Islamic Emirate” said Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Kabul. A blast took place last Wednesday in the west of Kabul. One person was killed, and six others were wounded in the incident, according to officials.

A video went viral on social media showing an individual trying to rescue the people stuck inside the vehicle. Mohammad Taqi, the man on the video, told his story to TOLOnews, saying: “I was here with my container and then saw a blast. It even lifted the vehicle a bit up from the street.”

“I request that the people, when such incidents occur, instead of making photos and videos of it, take the wounded to hospital as early as possible,” said Farzana Noori, who was wounded in the attack.

The Interior ministry’s spokesman, Saeed Khosti, said that those who pose threats to citizens would be held accountable. “We have had some security incidents in the recent past and we hope these incidents are not repeated. We have taken serious steps against those who pose security threats to the country and people,” he said. Some military experts gave different opinions over providing security to the country.

“The intelligence and security forces of the Taliban should use professional tactics to ensure its security,” said Sadiq Shinwari, a military analyst. “The Islamic Emirate should have a clear policy toward Daesh and other terrorist groups in order to receive the support of the people,” said Hikmatullah Shinwari, a military analyst.