Bahrain speaker meets COAS, lauds Pak role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI: Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain, Ms Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan desired to maintain the bilateral engagement and enduring relationship with Bahrain. He also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability. She also pledged to play her part for further improvement in the diplomatic engagement with Pakistan at all levels.