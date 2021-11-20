KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Sindh, Secretary-General Miftah Ismail has termed the increase in interest rates as another noose around the country's industry.
Miftah and former finance minister said the rising interest rates will only reduce industrial production and increase inconsequential government spending. "One and a half percent interest rate hike will not have any impact on inflation, instead the private sector will face more difficulties and would slowdown," he said. "Increasing it from 7 to 9 percent would further increase the government's interest payments by Rs400 billion annually," he said in a statement.
“The PTI government had tried two years ago to control inflation and depreciation of the rupee with similar measures but because of that the economy fell further into recession," he pointed out. The Imran government has already reversed the country's economy by raising interest rates. Once again, interest rates are rising sharply, the economy was already super slow, it will slow down further, Miftah said.
Miftah questioned how could inflation, which is setting the country on fire, be brought under control by raising interest rates so fast. The current account deficit is set to reach an all-time high of $15 billion in October. It was virtually impossible to stop further devaluation of the rupee, especially when imports of $75 billion were inevitable, he said.
The former federal finance minister said the government should reduce its royal expenses. Cheap gas should be given to import and other sectors. Run the industry, so that there is maximum export and minimum import from the country. The government should reduce electricity tariffs to reduce inflation. Reducing petrol prices, giving relief to the people and economy, the red tape must be reduced. Pakistan's current inflation rate is not due to a reduction in interest rates but due to the government making things more expensive, especially electricity, gas, and petrol.
SUKKUR: The mother and wife of slain Nazim Jokhio have pledged to pursue his murder case, saying that the complainant...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday the three- years rule of Pakistan...
KABUL: Kabul residents called on the incumbent government to provide proper security following a number of blasts...
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Friday adopted a resolution through a majority vote, calling upon the government to take...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday assured the export sector of stable gas supply during...
WASHINGTON: A smiling President Joe Biden returned Friday to the White House from an extended medical checkup during...