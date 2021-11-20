Alvi visits NUST

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Friday asked the universities to enhance the ratio of their online teaching content and develop partnerships with international universities for carrying out research projects.

The president, in a briefing on the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), said the world’s future was linked with information technology and skills in the cyber field.

Therefore, he said it was essential for the universities to give a special focus on the field of cyber security to help strengthen the country’s cyber defence.

He said it was also vital to increase the number of IT graduates for the country’s development as well as fulfil market needs.

Pro-Rector of NUST Air Vice Marshal Dr Rizwan Riaz briefed the president on the institution where, he said, over 18,000 students were studying at eight campuses. The university is offering multiple disciplines including engineering, IT, bio and social sciences, he added. The president lauded the role of the university management for imparting quality education to the people.