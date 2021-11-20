AIOU goes digitalised for procedure of admission confirmation

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalised all its key academic, administrative and financial operations to ensure efficiency and transparency.

Owing to digitalisation, AIOU has finalised admission confirmation for the programmes offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester including matriculation in a very short time period, said a press release on Friday.

The candidates who have applied for admission in matriculation programme can confirm their admission from the link https:// fmbp.aiou.edu.pk/application/index.php on the university website while the continuing students may confirm their course registration from the link htts:// enrollement.aiou.edu.pk.

The candidates who had applied for admission via online mode will log into their accounts using their email/mobile number and password while those who had applied manually through prospectus will use login information including username and password shared by the university.

The students are required to check admission confirmation information from admission status while clicking matriculation box which contains tracking id and URL to access account.

Students accounts will provide information about academic record, profile, campus personal information, course registration, student service request, exams and grades as well as tracking information for the mailing of books.

Academic record provides information for registered course codes, profile includes personal information including name, mobile number, email and address. On the other hand, campus personal information shows student’s date of birth and CNIC number while course registration provides details of course codes to be offered in upcoming semester(s).