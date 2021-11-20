Corruption in Pakistan has put society into turmoil. It breeds problem like nepotism and favoritism. There are many causes of corruption including political, social, and economic causes. It also involves an unsuitable and selfish exercise of power.

In Pakistan, being corrupt has become a way of life and has unfortunately brought respect – instead of punishment – to the corrupt. Unfortunately, those who claim that their foremost duty is to combat and eradicate corruption are often found guilty of it.

Saineen Panhyar

Jacobabad