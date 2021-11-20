Corruption in Pakistan has put society into turmoil. It breeds problem like nepotism and favoritism. There are many causes of corruption including political, social, and economic causes. It also involves an unsuitable and selfish exercise of power.
In Pakistan, being corrupt has become a way of life and has unfortunately brought respect – instead of punishment – to the corrupt. Unfortunately, those who claim that their foremost duty is to combat and eradicate corruption are often found guilty of it.
Saineen Panhyar
Jacobabad
Prolonged loadshedding of electricity and gas is major issue. However, the impending loadshedding of these two is not...
An economically struggling country plans on introducing electronic voting machines . On Thursday, the PTI successfully...
Inflation has risen significantly in Pakistan over the last few years. The prime minister’s recent Twitter post...
Renowned singer Akcent is visiting Hunza. This is a good omen for Pakistan’s tourism industry – and for all the...
This is to draw the attention of people and the authorities concerned to the hazard of plastic waste, which is...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue of poor sanitation in Lahore. There are heaps of...