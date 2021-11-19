160 CDA employees get accommodation

Islamabad: At least 160 employees of Capital Development Authority were given government accommodation in different categories through computerised balloting.
The authority had sought National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) services to ensure transparency in the allotment process, said its spokesman on Thursday. The government accommodations which were allotted include 39 A-type houses, 38-B type, 5-C Type, 18-D Type, and 61-E type. Incumbent CDA administrations initiatives for promotion of merit and transparency in the Authority have started to bear fruit, the spokesman added.
