Being responsible

This refers to the news report ‘IMF programme: Pakistan will have to accomplish five major prior actions, says Tarin’ (November 17). Just a few days ago, the adviser to the prime minister on finance was upbeat on the revival of the loan, hinting of good news about the approval of the deal by the IMF any day.

Now Shaukat Tarin has taken a U-turn and tells the nation that the IMF has laid five conditions to be fulfilled prior to the approval of the deal. One of the conditions, pertaining to the autonomy and independence of the State Bank of Pakistan, is said to require legislation by parliament. He blames the former finance minister for agreeing to this condition and claims to have altered it significantly. Shaukat Tarin has headed the most recent negotiations with the IMF. Following the conclusion of the talks last month, he had expressed satisfaction on the outcome and sounded quite optimistic. It is surprising that now he has resorting to blaming his predecessor. Such behaviour from those in charge is not acceptable.

Arif Majeed

Karachi