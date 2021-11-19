Workshop on disaster management held at UoP

PESHAWAR: A one-day workshop on “Innovative Solutions for Disaster Management” was held here on Thursday.

The workshop was organised by the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), UET Peshawar under the supervision of Dr Gul Muhammad Khan, project director. Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain expressed his satisfaction over the performance of UET’s Center of Artificial Intelligence working as Partner University of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence in respective fields.

He assured all support from the UET Peshawar in introducing AI solutions for disaster management, adding that the Earthquake Engineering Center (EEC) of the UET Peshawar had also been instrumental in building the first ever National Seismic Code of Pakistan in 2007, and is central part in revising the new seismic building code 2021.

He appreciated the participation of representatives from various government authorities including National Seismic Monitoring Center, Islamabad, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, NDMA and Geology Department, University of Peshawar.