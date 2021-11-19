Indian Punjab CM visits Kartarpur

LAHORE: Indian Punjab CM Charanjit Singh along with a delegation attended the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Kartarpur on Thursday.
Provincial Ministers Saeedul Hassan Shah, Khiyal Ahmad Kastro and Yawer Abbas welcomed the Indian CM on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Talking on this occasion, Charanjit Singh said the governments of Pakistan and Punjab have made the best arrangements for performing rituals on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. He thanked PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for making the best arrangements. He said a large number of Sikh devotees coming from across the world including India have felt great pleasure in taking part in the rituals.
The provincial ministers said the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak are a festival of joys for Sikhs and on the special instructions of Usman Buzdar, the government is paying special attention to Gurdawaras.
The welfare of all minorities including Sikhs is the top priority of the government. They stated that safeguarding the fundamental rights of the minorities is a responsibility of the state.
