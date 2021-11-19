UAE signs Rs6.84 bn ammunition pact with Pak firm

Dubai Air Show

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed seven contracts worth more than Dh1.74 billion at the Dubai Airshow 2021, taking its total tally to Dh22.5 billion in the first four days of the show.

While sharing the details of the contracts, Lieutenant-Colonel Sarah Al Hajri, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, said a Dh143.98 million-contract (Rs6.84 billion) was signed with Pakistan’s Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) for the supply of various ammunitions, foreign media reported.

A defence contract worth Dh677.3 million was signed with the Emirati International Technical Systems Trading for the purchase of aviation systems and equipment for the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.

A Dh108 million three-year ground handling and logistics support contract for the air force was signed with the Abu Dhabi Airports Company. Al Hajri announced that a contract worth Dh149.1 million was bagged by French aviation giant Dassault Aviation and Dh120.8 million contract by Ammroc Advanced Military Maintenance Repair.

The US-based Alliant Techsystems Operations won two contracts valued at Dh175.8 million and Dh367.3 million for the purchase of ammunition accessories for the Air Force and Air Defence at the airshow.