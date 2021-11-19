 
Friday November 19, 2021
HBL to be PSL title sponsor till 2025

November 19, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) has received a major boost from HBL who have re-acquired the title sponsorship of the tournament for another four-year cycle (2022-2025).

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years.”