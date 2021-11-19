PCJCCI sets up complaint platform

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) established an online platform to provide assistance in solving problems and issues of Chinese companies related with local policies and regulatory bodies, a statement said on Thursday.

Addressing the executive committee of PCJCCI, president PCJCCI Mr. Wang Zihai said the online platform would equally be helpful both for the local and Chinese investors.

He appreciated efforts of the chamber to facilitate the foreign investors entered into business partnership with local entrepreneurs.

Mr. Wang said increasing number of joint ventures between Pakistan and China under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also confronted with some practical difficulties, which needed a quick resolution system.

He added that government of Pakistan was aware of this issue that has been translated into creation of Alternate Dispute Resolution Courts in Pakistan.

He hoped that the collaborative efforts of Pakistan’s government and Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry would help stabilize Chinese investment in Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Senior Vice President PCJCCI Ehsan Chaudhry also assured to look after interest of investors engaged in the joint ventures under CPEC.

He said along with the online platform, Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry would keep on playing proactive role in overcoming the difficulties to be faced in practical implementation of the joint ventures being completed with foreign collaboration.

The online platform of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry displayed information regarding commercial courts for agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries, aiming at enhancing bilateral cooperation under CPEC in the two sectors.

In recent years, a number of states and municipalities have established new commercial courts which are perceived by some to be the building blocks of economic development and global commerce.

PCJCCI is interested in developing such commercial courts in Pakistan, including those designed primarily for local and international disputes.