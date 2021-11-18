Yasmin reviews progress of transplant authority

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (Phota) at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Phota Acting Director General Dr Murtaza and other officials. Dr Murtaza presented the performance update of the Authority.

The minister said that the PHOTA had registered 120 organ donors so far while fresh directions had been issued to set up a donor bank. PHOTA is now registering more hospital for organ transplant, the minister said adding a regular director general shall be appointed very soon in the authority. The PHOTA has been restructured according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Organ donation is an act of great virtue and there must be proper strategy to create awareness among the general public about it, she added.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said convincing people for organ donation was a challenging work and a registry shall be developed for donors’ data.

COPD: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch talked about COPD Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder here on Wednesday.

While observing COPD awareness day on 17 November globally he said, "Proper care, healthy life style, and complete medication can prevent from this ailment". He stressed on the awareness about this disease while sharing information and awareness video and messages through departments and social media platforms. “More than 6.5 million people worldwide suffer from COPD,” he said, and added, "COPD is treatable disease and preventive measures are being taken in Punjab by the health department to prevent COPD" He stressed upon avoiding smoking to be healthy and safe from all respiratory diseases.

pulmonology: Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said importance of Pulmonology Department has come to fore with the increase in the responsibilities of pulmonologists during Covid-19.

Ccoronavirus has affected the lungs and respiratory system of the patients while the doctors of Lahore General Hospital have saved the lives of hundreds of patients by fulfilling their professional responsibilities, he said.

The PGMI principal said young doctors should pay special attention to the field of pulmonology to meet the shortage of medical professionals in the field.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants in an awareness walk organised by Pulmonology Department.

Talking about the symptoms of the disease, the medical experts said prolonged cough, anemia, shortness of breath during physical exercise and difficulty in breathing, loss of physical strength and activity were among them. There is currently no treatment for COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but early diagnosis and medication can improve the condition of its patients.

Quitting smoking can also help prevent the disease," they said.

Talking to the media, Prof Al-freed Zafar said the causes of respiratory, lung and other related diseases include smoking, drinking, smoke from factories.

The death toll from corona worldwide has risen sharply among the elderly and the people with COPD, respiratory and lung diseases, Prof Al-freed said. He stated special care should be given to the elderly and children to protect them from pneumonia, fever and chest tightness.

Dr Javed Magsi and Dr Irfan Malik said that like all other diseases, Lahore General Hospital had modern diagnostic and treatment facilities for respiratory patients and these facilities were being provided free of cost to all the citizens. The patients can consult the doctors at Department of Pulmonology without any recommendation, they added.