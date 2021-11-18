Mohsin Dawar protests for not issuing production order of Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD: Independent Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar protested on not summoning MNA Ali Wazir in the joint session of Parliament on Wednesday.

He asked NA Speaker, before presenting his amendment in the joint sitting, that the united opposition had submitted plea to him for production order of Ali Wazir but he (NA Speaker) did not issue his production order.

He said that it is the moment of sorrow and shame that MNA Ali Wazir is not present in today ‘s joint session and there is no representation of Waziristan. He said that he had been sent behind bars for one year on just one speech. He said that this is unfair that TTP, TLP and Jadhav are being released but an MNA is not.