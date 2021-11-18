US in drug overdose ‘crisis’

Washington: US annual drug overdose deaths have surged to more than 100,000 for the first time, a "crisis" driven mainly by fentanyl, officials said on Wednesday.
Experts say people with substance use disorders have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, while law enforcement agencies are worried by the rise in fake prescription pills sold online that are laced with illicit opioids.
"As we continue to make strides to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "It’s time to face the fact that this crisis seems to be getting worse. We need all hands on deck," health secretary Xavier Becerra said in a call with reporters.
Between April 2020 and April 2021, the country saw 100,306 fatal overdoses, an increase of 28.5 percent compared to the same period the previous year -- equal to one death every five minutes. Overall, opioids accounted for 75,673 of the 100,306 fatalities, with the vast majority from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.
