‘Iran boosting uranium stockpile’

Vienna: Iran has again boosted its stock of highly enriched uranium, the UN’s nuclear watchdog reported on Wednesday, just days ahead of an expected visit by its chief to Tehran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave fresh estimates of Iran’s uranium stockpile and complained of issues relating to its reduced access to Iran’s facilities in two reports seen by AFP.

Diplomats are preparing to restart talks in Vienna on November 29 over reviving the moribund 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The remaining parties to the deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- will join the talks while the US will participate indirectly.

In one of its reports the IAEA estimated Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium as of November 6 at 2,489.7 kilogrammes -- many times in excess of the limit laid down in the 2015 agreement.

The total amount now includes 113.8 kg enriched to 20 percent, up from 84.3 kg in September, and 17.7 kg enriched up to 60 percent, up from 10 kg, the report said. A spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency told Fars news agency on Wednesday that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi would arrive in Tehran next Monday.

Grossi will meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami on Tuesday, the spokesman added. Grossi expressed concern on November 12 over his lack of contact with the new Iranian government of President Ebrahim Raisi, describing it as "astonishing". He said he had hoped to meet Iranian officials ahead of the next meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, scheduled for next week.