PML-N running campaign against judiciary, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has launched a campaign against the judiciary which was part of its agenda against national institutions.

Talking to the media outside the Election Commission here he said, such conspiracies have always been hatched before the appearance of Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz in a court of law.

He recalled that in the past, when Nawaz Sharif was summoned to the Supreme Court, the PMLN had attacked the apex court and yesterday it attacked the judiciary again by a fake affidavit.

Fawad said there was no doubt that the former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge was living in London and Nawaz Sharif and his family was bearing his expenses. The minister said the Nawaz Sharif family also paid the fee for his affidavit and Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz was dealing with the issue.

The minister opined that when individuals were used against institutions to tarnish their image, a crisis would emerge. The Islamabad High Court chief justice had taken suo moto notice which he said was an appropriate step and the issue should reach a logical conclusion.

He said that those responsible for contempt of court had been summoned, and the matter needed to be taken forward. He said as an individual he respected the Election Commission and all other national institutions, but whatever he said as Minister for Information reflected the policy of the government and the cabinet. He said he had come to the ECP to explain his position and expressed the hope it would be taken it in a positive way.