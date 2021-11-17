Sindh PA passes resolution to protect Nasla Tower

KARACHI: Without naming the Karachi’s Nasla Tower, the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday has passed a resolution calling upon the provincial government to do legislation to regularise those controversial housing projects in the province, where the people have started living after having the necessary approvals from the concerned government departments, and those presence do not impede the flow of drainage water in order to avoid any human tragedy.

The House adopted the resolution by a majority vote amid strong protest by the opposition legislators, as they protested and tore the copies of the resolution, claiming that it would multiply the corruption or corrupt practices. Reports said a woman MPA, Nida Khuhro of ruling Pakistan People’s Party, has moved the resolution, having signatures of other lawmakers of the treasury bench. The resolution suggested that the Sindh government should pass a law to protect such constructions in order to avoid any humanitarian disaster or homelessness.

It is pertinent to mention that the people from all strata of the society invested their hard-earned savings to purchase houses for their families, which were approved by the government’s concerned departments, although acknowledging any construction that impeded the flow of water or occupies an amenity plot, was against the overall interest of the society and termed illegal.

Furthermore, the resolution also demanded strict action against the officials, which allowed constructions of such controversial housing projects in the province over the years. The opposition legislators did protest in the house, saying earlier the leaders of the ruling PPP had shown extraordinary sympathy with the affected residents of Nasla Tower, but the resolution moved in the house on the issue without naming the project. Speaking on her resolution, Nida Khuhro said her party did believe in providing shelters, clothing, and food to the people not only in the province but also in the country. She said the law should be equal for everyone, whether it was the case of Nasla Tower in Karachi or the Bani Gala, a residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The PPP’s MPA said any officials involved in dereliction of duty in such projects in the past, should be taken to the task, saying the builders behind those housing projects should also be testified. She reiterated that the Sindh government should support the affected residents of Nasla Tower, while the apex court should review its order regarding the housing projects in the city to avoid any human tragedy or homelessness. Meanwhile, an opposition legislator from Grand Democratic Alliance, Shaharyar Khan Mahar said the treasury bench had moved the resolution in order to give protection to the officials allegedly involved in wrongdoings in the approvals of such housing projects throughout the province.

While talking to media persons after the session, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said the opposition parties in the province on one side raise voice in favour of the effected residents of Gujjar Nullah in Karachi and on the other side, they opposed the resolution moved in the house by the treasury MPAs on the same issue.

He claimed that the resolution moved in the house had urged the Sindh government to pass such law, which could prevent violation of laws related to construction and land issues. He said the resolution had called for regularisation of such constructions that had been built in the past and currently people have been residing there. He added that the resolution had also called upon the Sindh government to give legal protection to hundreds of such buildings in the province like Nasla Tower, while also demanding action against the officials, who were behind those projects.