Boris Johnson facing backlash

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a backlash after reports that his government will on Thursday scale back a new high-speed railway line in northern England.

Voters in the traditionally Labour-supporting region switched in their droves to Johnson´s Conservatives at the last general election in 2019, giving him a landslide win. As well as Johnson’s promises on delivering Brexit, they were also swayed by promises of new infrastructure, including better east-west transport links.