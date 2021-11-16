SC disposes of plea against ban on ‘Sheesha’ flavours import

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheesha flavour after the applicant withdrew his case.

A division bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case pertaining to the above matter. The petitioner’s lawyer Rizwan Satti adopted the stance that they wanted to withdraw the case as this matter had been solved.

The lawyer said the regulations which they wanted had been prepared by the Sindh province. The Ministry of Commerce had imposed ban on import of Sheesha flavours on directives of the top court in 2015.