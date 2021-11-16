Jirga rejects demarcation of disputed land in Waziristan

WANA: The nine subtribes of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe held another jirga on Monday to convey their reservations to the government and local officials over the ‘wrong demarcation’ of disputed land between the Ahmadzai Wazir and Dotani tribes in Karkanra area in South Waziristan tribal district.

Speaking at the jirga, Malik Sherin Jan, Malik Allauddin, Malik Saeedullah Khan, Malik Saifullah Khan and others alleged that the local officials had committed favouritism in the distribution of disputed land in Karkanra area, which was not acceptable to them. Presenting three demands to the government, they said the disputed property must be demarcated as per the British-era documents or else they would not accept the distribution.

They said the government should take steps to reactivate the judiciary in the district and quash cases against the elders of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe. The elders warned they would not allow the vaccination of their children against polio, measles, rubella and others if their demands were not met. The jirga formed a 180-member committee to discuss issues with government and find out a permanent settlement.

On Sunday, the jirga of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe had announced to boycott the vaccination against measles and rubella to protest the ‘wrong demarcation’ of disputed land between the Ahmadzai Wazir and Dotani tribes in the Karkanra area. The decision would affect at least 0.2 million children between 9 to 15 years in the area if implemented.