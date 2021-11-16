German envoy concerned over rapid increase in diabetic patients in Pakistan

LAHORE: An awareness walk, seminar and free medical camp were organised in connection with World Diabetes Day at Sakina Institute of Diabetes and Endocrine Research (SIDER) in collaboration with Business Planning and Development Department on Monday.

While addressing the seminar Deputy Head of Mission from the German Embassy Dr Philipp Deichmann has expressed grave concern over rapid increase in diabetic patients in Pakistan. “The diabetes is a mother of all diseases as it is also triggering rise in incidences of other diseases including paralysis, eyesight, kidney and heart complications,” he said.

The German diplomat urged the Pakistan govt to pay special attention to contain the spread of diabetes. He also urged people to have their medical examination regularly to avoid the disease.

Free medical checkup of patients was done, while facility of blood sugar test as well as medicines were also given free of cost at medical camp. CE of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences, Brig (retd) Anis Ahmed, Principal Shalamar Medical and Dental College (SMDC), Prof Zahid Bashir, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Shalamar Hospital, Dr Ayesha Nauman, in-charge SIDER, Dr Maria Javed attended the event along with various doctors, nurses and students of SMDC. The guests of honour Arif Saeed, Prof Dr Bilal bin Younis and Chairman Board of Trustees, Shahid Hussain also addressed the audience.