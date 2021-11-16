Dry, cold forecast for next 24 hours

LAHORE: Dry and cold weather continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 12°C and maximum was 28.5°C.