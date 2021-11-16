Ahsan to play three events in Guatemala

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ashan Ayaz is set to play three PSA 10,000 international events in Guatemala. Ahsan will first feature in the inaugural Guatemala Open Squash is to be held from November 17-21. He will face wildcard local player Mauricio Sedano in the first round. He will then play another event scheduled from December 8-12 where he is drawn against wildcard José Méndez from Guatemala in the first round. In the tournament to be held from December 15-19, Ahsan will be playing against Ricardo Toscano from Guatemala.
LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens won the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka A 1-0 as the third and final match of...
DUBAI: Sprint legend Usain Bolt said he could have emerged from retirement to win a fourth straight Olympic 100m title...
GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza booked her semi-final spot at the WTA Finals on...
TURIN, Italy: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on...
MIAMI: World number one Nelly Korda shook off a triple bogey at the penultimate hole, closing regulation with a birdie...
THE HAGUE: The Dutch campaign to qualify for next year´s World Cup suffered another blow after coach Louis van Gaal...