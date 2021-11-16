Ahsan to play three events in Guatemala

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ashan Ayaz is set to play three PSA 10,000 international events in Guatemala. Ahsan will first feature in the inaugural Guatemala Open Squash is to be held from November 17-21. He will face wildcard local player Mauricio Sedano in the first round. He will then play another event scheduled from December 8-12 where he is drawn against wildcard José Méndez from Guatemala in the first round. In the tournament to be held from December 15-19, Ahsan will be playing against Ricardo Toscano from Guatemala.