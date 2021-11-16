Tortured bodies of cop, friend found

MANSEHRA: A policeman and his friend belonging to Abbottabad were found dead in the Khaki area of Mansehra district on Monday.

“We have recovered two bodies. One of them is that of a policeman. We have shifted them to the hospital for the autopsy,” Sajjad Khan, district police officer, told reporters.The tortured bodies of Adil Abbasi posted in the Pattan Police Station in Lower Kohistan district and his friend Hamza Khalid of Langra were spotted by locals in the Khaki area.

They informed the cops who shifted them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for the autopsy.The district police officer said that according to preliminary investigation, Adil Abbasi, who had gone for special duty during the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan ‘s agitation in Islamabad, didn’t rejoin the duty and his body was found in Kaki area along with his friend.

“Adil Abbasi had been absent from duty since November 3,” he said.The official said the bodies were found at a little distance from each other and one of them had been dropped by a taxicab driver at the health facility and the latter had fled the spot.

“We have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the double-murder,” Sajjad Khan said.He hoped those involved in the double-murder would be arrested soon and taken to justice.