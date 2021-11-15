Pemra asks TV channels to stop airing Noor Mukadam CCTV footage

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has prohibited the telecast of footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.
The restriction has been placed under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance, 2002 as per a notification issued by the media regulatory authority on Sunday. It comes a day after several media outlets aired and uploaded the disturbing and sensitive CCTV camera footage.
"All the satellite TV channels (news and current affairs/ regional language) are directed to stop airing aforementioned [ Noor Mukadam and Zahir Jaffer] CCTV footage immediately, failing which strict action shall be initiated against the violators under Section 29, 30 and 33 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended PEMRA (Amendement) Act 2007," read the Pemra notification.
