Police arrest two suspects in 80-year-old woman’s rape case

TOBA TEK SINGH: The police arrested the prime suspect, along with his accomplice, for allegedly raping an elderly woman, Punjab Police said Sunday.

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a man in Kamalia sub division Thursday night, it emerged on Saturday. The arrests were made as per the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Geo News reported.

According to police, the incident took place at Mauza Khokhranwali, a suburban village in Kamalia. The accused person entered the house of the old woman when she was asleep, tortured her by suffocating her with a string, allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, said the investigation officer.

The Saddar police station, on the complaint of the woman, registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect. People staged a demonstration against the incident. However, the area police promised that the suspect would be arrested soon.